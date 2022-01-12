1 confirmed dead after Frederick County house fire

Frederick County fire officials confirm one person has died after a single-family house fire in Wolfsville, Maryland Wednesday night.

Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue units dispatched to the fire in the 10800 block of Gambrill Park Road in Wolfsville around 7 p.m.

Units arrived to find the front of the home fully engulfed in fire. Crews worked to knock down the fire and search for one unaccounted resident.

It took approximately 50 firefighters from Frederick and Washington counties about 75 minutes to place the fire under control. One fatality has been confirmed.

The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

