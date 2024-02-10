Expand / Collapse search

1 adult dead in fatal double shooting in Prince George's County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Prince George's County
FOX 5 DC

PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police continue to investigate an early morning double shooting that left one adult dead. 

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Iverson Street around 4:05 a.m. on Saturday, February 10th, for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

READ MORE: Two men arrested in fatal shooting of 2-year-old in Langley Park

Officers then responded to the 2400 block of Iverson Street and located an adult male in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

No word on the cause of this incident or potential suspects. 

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 

Featured

Maryland's new $55 million hybrid aquatic center is an unprecedented urban oasis
article

Maryland's new $55 million hybrid aquatic center is an unprecedented urban oasis

The new South County Regional Recreation and Aquatic Center in Elizabeth Square will be an unprecedented urban oasis equipped with state-of-the-art swimming pools, hot tubs, a gymnasium, multipurpose rooms, a kitchen and a health clinic. A facility like this one has never been built in Montgomery County,