1 adult dead in fatal double shooting in Prince George's County

Prince George's County police continue to investigate an early morning double shooting that left one adult dead.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Iverson Street around 4:05 a.m. on Saturday, February 10th, for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers then responded to the 2400 block of Iverson Street and located an adult male in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

No word on the cause of this incident or potential suspects.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.