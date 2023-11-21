1.3 million from DC area expected to travel over Thanksgiving holiday

Nearly 1.3 million D.C. area residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to a new report from auto club AAA.

If true, the projections would mark an increase of more than two percent over last year and would mark the third-highest Thanksgiving forecast for the region since AAA began tracking holiday travel.

Most will drive to their holiday destinations with nearly 90 percent of those traveling hitting the roads, the report says. Air travel is projected to be up more than eight percent from 2022 but will still be down more than 11 percent when compared to 2019.

As the holiday approaches, the national average for a gallon of gas is steadily declining, AAA says.

Prices at the pump have fallen five cents since last week. The national gas price average as of Sunday was $3.31.

D.C.’s gas price average on Sunday was $3.49, down five cents in the past week, sixteen cents in the past month and 26 cents less than a year ago.