'We’ll split it': Virginia brothers fulfill lifelong pact, share $230,000 lottery win

By Chris Williams
Published 
CEDAR BLUFF, Va. - Two brothers in Virginia have kept their lifelong pact and decided to split a lottery win equally. 

Tim Conwell recently won a $230,000 prize after buying a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket at Virginia Hillbilly Market, located at 4172 Stoney Ridge Road in Cedar Bluff.

He said he selected a set of numbers containing the birthdays and important dates of his family members. 

Brothers Tim and Steve Conwell split a lottery prize, keeping a lifelong pact. (Credit: Virginia Lottery)

He immediately thought of splitting his win with his brother, Steve. 

"I couldn’t wait for my brother to wake up, so I could tell him!" Tim said in a news release. "We always say that if one of us wins, we’ll split it."

According to the Virginia Lottery, Cash 5 with EZ Match consists of a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 