Trader Joe's raises banana prices for 1st time in over 2 decades

article

Trader Joe's is doing something it hasn't done in more than 20 years: raising the prices of bananas.

The grocery store company said the price of one banana is $0.23 instead of $0.19. Company officials said prices change only when costs change.

The $0.19 banana became a popular deal, even making it on the store's customer choice awards winners' list.

Industry experts said the price of the fruit could continue to rise due to climate change.

RELATED: Bird flu detected in milk supply from Texas and Kansas cattle

The U.N. weather agency has sounded a "red alert" about global warming, citing record-smashing increases last year in greenhouse gases, land and water temperatures and melting of glaciers and sea ice, and is warning that the world’s efforts to reverse the trend have been inadequate.

The World Meteorological Organization said there is a "high probability" that 2024 will be another record-hot year.

Shoreview, Minnesota. Trader Joe's, an American chain of grocery stores does not have sales, coupons, loyalty programs or membership cards. It has good prices and the best products available for its customers. (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal I Expand

The Geneva-based agency, in a "State of the Global Climate" report released this month, ratcheted up concerns that a much-vaunted climate goal is increasingly in jeopardy: That the world can unite to limit planetary warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial levels.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A set to make changes to its famous chicken

"Never have we been so close – albeit on a temporary basis at the moment – to the 1.5° C lower limit of the Paris agreement on climate change," said Celeste Saulo, the agency’s secretary-general. "The WMO community is sounding the red alert to the world."

"Earth’s issuing a distress call," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. "The latest State of the Global Climate report shows a planet on the brink. Fossil fuel pollution is sending climate chaos off the charts."

WMO said the impact of heatwaves, floods, droughts, wildfires and tropical cyclones, exacerbated by climate change, was felt in lives and livelihoods on every continent in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.