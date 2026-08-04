Virginia US Senate Republican primary 2026: Live results
ARLINGTON, Va. - FOX 5 is tracking live results in Virginia's 2026 Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Polls close at 7 p.m. Follow results below.
Live Election Results:
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Farington is a CPA and former federal chief financial officer running on federal spending and economic accountability. Mizusawa is a retired Army major general and former Pentagon official leaning on national security. Williams is a businessman and veteran. The winner faces Warner, who holds a large financial edge.
The Source: FOX 5 DC and the Associated Press reporting; Virginia Department of Elections; candidate campaigns. Live totals via AP.