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Virginia US Senate Republican primary 2026: Live results

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2026 Elections
Published August 4, 2026 6:18 PM EDT
Published August 4, 2026 6:18 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Republicans are choosing a nominee to challenge three-term Democratic Sen. Mark Warner in November.
    • Kim Farington and Bert Mizusawa lead the field; David Williams is also on the ballot.
    • Virginia's Democratic Senate primary was canceled, so Warner advances automatically.

ARLINGTON, Va. - FOX 5 is tracking live results in Virginia's 2026 Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Polls close at 7 p.m. Follow results below.

Live Election Results:

Dig deeper:

Farington is a CPA and former federal chief financial officer running on federal spending and economic accountability. Mizusawa is a retired Army major general and former Pentagon official leaning on national security. Williams is a businessman and veteran. The winner faces Warner, who holds a large financial edge. 

The Source: FOX 5 DC and the Associated Press reporting; Virginia Department of Elections; candidate campaigns. Live totals via AP.

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