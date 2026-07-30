Motorcyclist killed after crashing into dump truck on Prince William Parkway

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The Brief The crash happened Wednesday night near Prince William Parkway and Nokesville Road. Police said the motorcyclist struck the back of a dump truck while both vehicles traveled east. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police.



A 37-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night after crashing into the back of a dump truck on Prince William Parkway, according to police.

What happened

Prince William County police responded to the area of Prince William Parkway and Nokesville Road around 9:41 p.m. on July 29.

Investigators determined that a 2011 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle and a 2008 Kenworth dump truck were both traveling east in the center lane of Prince William Parkway.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of the dump truck.

What police said

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified him as Alberto Aviles, 37, of Nokesville.

The dump truck driver, identified as a 34-year-old Manassas woman, was not injured.

Investigation continues

Crash investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online through the department’s website.