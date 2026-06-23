Dan Cox wins Maryland Republican gubernatorial primary, AP projects

The Brief Dan Cox has won the Republican primary for Maryland governor, the Associated Press projects, emerging from an eight-candidate field. Cox will challenge Democratic Gov. Wes Moore in the Nov. 3 general election. Cox campaigned on lower taxes, affordable energy and homeownership.



Dan Coz has won the Republican nomination for Maryland governor, The Associated Press projects, topping a crowded primary field. The Associated Press called the race at 10:23 p.m.

What we know:

Cox, a former state delegate who represented Frederick and Carroll counties, was the GOP's 2022 nominee for governor and lost to Moore that November. Once endorsed by President Donald Trump, he has campaigned for lower taxes, affordable energy and homeownership. Gun-store owner Rob Krop will share the ballot with Cox as his pick for lieutenant governor.

FULL MARYLAND PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

The Field:

Longtime Baltimore businessman Ed Hale finished as the runner-up, according to the AP. Additional Republicans on the ballot included: Carl A. Brunner Jr., L.D. Burkindine, Douglas Larcomb, John A. Myrick, Michael Oakes, Nancy Jane Taylor, Shannon Wright.

What's next:

Cox and his running mate Rob Krop advance to the Nov. 3 general election against Moore and Miller.