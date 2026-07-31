The FOX 5 crew continued its summer Zip Trip series Friday with a visit to Indian Head, highlighting the town’s small‑community feel – just outside of Washington, D.C.

Steve, Tucker and Annie Mae showcased what residents describe as the best of small‑town living paired with nearby big‑city amenities.

More information about Indian Head is available through the town’s website.

Image 1 of 19 ▼ FOX 5 Zip Trip stops in Indian Head