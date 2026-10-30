The Brief Authorities are investigating a suspected bank jugging theft of $2,400 from a vehicle at a gas station.

A suspect entered the vehicle, took the cash, and fled while the victim was inside.

Detectives believe the suspect monitored the victim at the bank and followed the vehicle.

Authorities are investigating the theft of $2,400 in cash from a vehicle at a Fairfax County gas station as a suspected bank jugging scheme, police said.

The incident occurred Oct. 23 after a victim withdrew $2,400 from an Annandale bank and drove to a gas station in the Franconia District.

While the victim was inside the gas station, a suspect entered the vehicle, took the cash, and fled. Surveillance video captured images of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle.

Bank jugging suspected in $2400 Fairfax County gas station theft, police say (Fairfax County Police Department)

Detectives believe the suspect monitored the victim at the bank and followed the vehicle to the gas station.

According to the FBI, bank jugging involves suspects observing customers at banks, credit unions, or ATMs, identifying those who withdraw large amounts of cash, and either robbing them in the parking lot or following them to another location to steal the money.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact detectives at the Franconia District Station at 703-922-0894.

Bank jugging suspected in $2400 Fairfax County gas station theft, police say (Fairfax County Police Department)

Police released the following tips to avoid becoming a bank jugging theft victim:

Remain aware of your surroundings and pay attention to whether anyone is watching activities outside banks or financial institutions.

Conceal cash and avoid leaving money unattended in vehicles. If necessary, lock cash in a glove compartment.

Vary banking routines and withdrawal schedules to avoid predictable patterns.

Keep vehicle windows closed, doors locked, and valuables out of view.

Report suspicious activity or concerns of possibly being followed to police immediately.