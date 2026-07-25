West Virginia flood recovery continues as crews remove hundreds of tons of debris

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The Brief Hundreds of state workers, National Guard members and volunteers are helping communities recover from widespread flooding. Crews have removed hundreds of tons of debris while assessing damage to homes, roads and bridges. Gov. Patrick Morrisey plans to visit additional flood-damaged communities Saturday.



West Virginia’s emergency flood response has shifted into a recovery operation as crews continue clearing debris, repairing infrastructure and assisting residents across the hardest-hit communities.

What we know:

Gov. Patrick Morrisey said state agencies remain deployed alongside local officials, first responders and volunteers.

Recovery work includes debris removal, damage assessments, road and bridge repairs, water distribution and assistance for affected families.

"Our emergency response has transitioned into a recovery mission, but our commitment to these communities has not changed," Morrisey said.

National Guard remains deployed

The West Virginia National Guard has 352 personnel and 84 vehicles deployed in affected communities.

During the previous 24 hours, Guard members removed approximately 84 tons of debris in Upshur County and 192 tons in Lewis County.

Members were also conducting damage assessments and delivering water and other supplies.

Preliminary assessments identified damage to approximately 151 homes in Upshur County.

Road repairs continue

More than 2,600 West Virginia Division of Highways employees and 1,000 pieces of equipment remain deployed across the state.

Crews are inspecting bridges, repairing roads and removing debris.

Four roads remained closed as of Friday, according to the governor’s office.

Other agencies assisting

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is checking on affected residents, delivering supplies and assisting with damage assessments.

The Department of Environmental Protection deployed 134 personnel and 130 vehicles. The agency has completed more than 500 site inspections and investigations while supporting debris removal operations.

West Virginia State Police troopers are also providing around-the-clock patrols and welfare checks in the hardest-hit areas.

Volunteers support recovery

More than 1,700 registered volunteers are assisting with cleanup efforts.

The American Red Cross, Mountaineer Food Bank, West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, Operation BBQ Relief, Mercy Chefs and faith-based organizations are among the groups providing meals, supplies and other assistance.

One emergency shelter remained open in Buckhannon.

What’s next

Morrisey plans to visit St. Marys, Weston and other flood-affected communities Saturday.

He previously visited Upshur and Lewis counties to meet with residents, receive recovery briefings and assess the damage.