Warm, mostly dry Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s
WASHINGTON - Is it just us, or are you beginning to notice a slight transition to the more comfortable days we usually feel in September?
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Don’t get us wrong, we’re headed for the mid-80s Tuesday but this morning a few spots were in the upper 50s!
Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds but noticeably less humid air as northwest breezes dry us out a bit. We’re not expecting showers or storms today.
No 90s on the 7-day forecast either but a few showers may return as early as Wednesday.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Advertisement
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: