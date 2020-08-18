Warm, mostly dry Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s

Is it just us, or are you beginning to notice a slight transition to the more comfortable days we usually feel in September?

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Don’t get us wrong, we’re headed for the mid-80s Tuesday but this morning a few spots were in the upper 50s!

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds but noticeably less humid air as northwest breezes dry us out a bit. We’re not expecting showers or storms today.

No 90s on the 7-day forecast either but a few showers may return as early as Wednesday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Advertisement

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5