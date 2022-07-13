Warm, less humid Wednesday with storms possible south of DC

Get ready for some heat in the DMV on Wednesday as the high is expected to sit around 90 by the afternoon.

It will feel less humid outside with a light wind, but overall, it's a typical summer day.

Some thunderstorms are possible in the Fredericksburg to Richmond area as the cold front that caused Tuesday's storms heads south.

Thursday looks like much of the same with the typical summer heat.

Storms are expected to pop back up in the region this weekend, but they will be more of your garden variety summer storms, not the widespread damaging storms.

