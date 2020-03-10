Warm, breezy Tuesday with showers and possible scattered thunderstorms

We're waking up to mostly cloudy skies and a mild morning Tuesday as south winds kept us above average with overnight temperatures in the 50s.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we could see some spotty morning showers but the best chance of dodging some rain looks to be between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. There's a chance that we could also see some widely scattered thundershowers in that same time frame.

Tuesday also looks to be on the breezy side with warm southwest breezes gusting between 25-30 mph. That warm breeze insures another mild day as temperatures once again are in the upper 60s to near 70.

We gradually clear out overnight and cooler winds drop temperatures back into the 40s.

