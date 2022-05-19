Thursday sunshine with highs near 85; chance for afternoon showers
WASHINGTON - Plenty of sunshine Thursday as temperatures in the mid-80s move into the D.C. region.
FOX 5's Claire Anderson says there will be a chance for a rain shower later this afternoon.
Summerlike temperatures as we move into the weekend with a sunny and hot Friday with highs near 93 degrees.
Hot, hazy and humid conditions over the weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s Saturday and lower-90s Sunday with the chance for scattered thunderstorms.
