Sunny, warm Monday with highs near 85 degrees

A sunny and pleasant start to the workweek with clear skies and low humidity across the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says we can expect calm winds and low cloud-cover Monday with highs near 85 degrees.

The humidity and temperatures will spike on Tuesday with highs expected to climb into the mid-90s. Tuesday will also bring the potential for severe storms in the evening hours.

Potential scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday.

