Sunny Thursday with seasonal highs near 60 degrees

It's a chilly -- if not cold -- early morning but the sunshine is back! FOX 5's Sue Palka says overnight temperatures dropped into the mid to upper 30s -- but with full sunshine today – we'll warm into the upper-50s to near 60 degrees.

It will be on the breezy side too with gusts from the cool northwest up to 25 mph at times.

Skies remain clear into the nighttime as we drop back to near 40 degrees overnight.

Today is the first day of a stretch of dry days that will slowly warm as we head into the late week and beyond.

