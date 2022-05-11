Sunny, mild Wednesday with highs in the 70s

We're enjoying clear skies Wednesday morning across the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says we can expect plenty of sunshine with mild afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

Look out for spotty showers later this week as well as an increase in humidity.

Showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

@caitlinrothfox5