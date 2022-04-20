Sunny, cool Wednesday with highs in the 60s; warmer temperatures on the way

A cold start to your Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s as you make your way outside.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Freeze warnings are in place across parts of the region until 9 a.m. as temperatures dipped overnight.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says afternoon highs will climb into the low-60s which will still keep us below average for this time of year.

A clear radar picture with overnight low temperatures in the mid-40s is expected for the D.C. region

Warm air begins to gather Thursday with some isolated showers to the north and west. Sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s should be in place by Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the 80s by Sunday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5