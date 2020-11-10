Sunny and warm Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s
WASHINGTON - Another beautiful fall day across the D.C. region with sunny and warm conditions and temperatures in the mid-70s.
FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says we could have near record highs with temperatures around 75 degrees Tuesday.
Much cooler temperatures are expected as we head toward the weekend and rain showers are likely Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
