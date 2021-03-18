Soggy, cool Thursday with heavy evening rain; mix possible into Friday morning

Pack your patience on the roads today. We're waking up to needed rain which will continue off and on through the day, into the evening and overnight into Friday.

At times the rain could be moderate, and by afternoon and evening we may see a few thunderstorms popping up. The risk for severe storms is anticipated to be south of the Interstate 64 corridor in Virginia and into the Carolinas, but we will keep a close eye on that through the day. Temperatures will top out in the mid-50s. We may pick up between an inch to two inches of rain.

Winds are expected to pick up later tonight and gust to 35 mph as the storm moves away. As colder air rushes in behind the departing storm we could see any leftover rain showers change to wet snow overnight into Friday morning and pushing south through noon. This storm should exit quickly on Friday morning so if we do see a change to snow, substantial impacts on the roads are not expected.

