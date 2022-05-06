Showers, thunderstorms Friday; rainy Mother’s Day weekend ahead

Showers and thunderstorms are moving into the Washington D.C. area Friday and will linger into the Mother's Day weekend.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says rain will begin to move across the region during the morning rush hour and could turn heavy during the mid-morning hours.

Heavier downpours are expected to move across the area during the afternoon and evening.

The area is at risk for severe storms throughout the day.

Cooler temperatures and the threat for more rain and storms continue into Saturday and Sunday.

