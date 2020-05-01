Expand / Collapse search

Showers, some sunshine Friday with highs in the 60s

WASHINGTON - Welcome to May! Yes -- it looks a whole lot like how most of April looked and felt but a sunny change arrives Saturday.

On Friday, we're waiting for the last bit of energy from Thursday's soaking storm to move away. As a result we still have widely scattered showers and a good deal of cloud cover lingering. High temperatures only make it into the mid 60s.

We may see the clouds thin out this evening so a few breaks of sun may bring a sneak preview of Saturday which looks sunny and mild.

