Severe weather threat Friday afternoon with showers, thunderstorms possible in parts of DC area
WASHINGTON - Thursday's severe storms have left behind clouds Friday morning and some of us are seeing passing showers scattered throughout the region.
FOX 5's Sue Palka says the upper level energy moves across the area this afternoon and evening we could see a few more storms and some could even be strong-to-severe with gusty winds. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to low 80s.
Clouds and any lingering showers clear out after midnight and its onward to a sunny and summer-like weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s to low-90s!
