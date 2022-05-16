Severe thunderstorms, isolated tornado risk Monday; highs in the 80s

Severe storms are expected to move through the Washington, D.C. region Monday.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says scattered showers will begin to make their way into the area around lunchtime followed by a period of sunshine.

Thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail are expected to make their way across the area sometime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The region will also be at risk for possible isolated tornadoes.

Calm conditions follow into the evening and overnight hours. Highs temperatures in the 80s Monday will cool down into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.

