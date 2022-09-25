Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for DC region until Sunday evening

It's going to be an unsettled day across the D.C. region, as the area is under a severe thunderstorm watch due to possible storms expected to move through Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures Sunday will start off in the 50s before topping out in the upper 70s and possible even hitting 80 degrees.

Clouds will hang around the area for most of the day, with some scattered sunshine coming through.

Storms could begin firing up for areas west of D.C. sometime after 12 p.m., before approaching D.C. proper closer to the mid-afternoon.

As result, the National Weather Center's Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the D.C. area under a slight risk for severe weather, meaning parts of the area could get hit with gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

The entire area is also under a thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m. Sunday.

The storms will clear out late Sunday evening, making way for a beautiful start to the week on Monday.

Temperatures will be in the 70s throughout the week, and we are expected to get plenty of sunshine!