Scattered showers, thunderstorms and Flash Flood Watch Monday; highs in the 80s

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Monday.

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says it will be mostly cloudy with unseasonably cool high temperatures near 80 degrees.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect early Monday morning until Monday afternoon for areas already saturated from the Sunday morning storms.

A warm front lifts north on Tuesday increasing the storm threat. Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will impact the area by Wednesday.

