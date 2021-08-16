Scattered showers, thunderstorms and Flash Flood Watch Monday; highs in the 80s
WASHINGTON - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Monday.
FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says it will be mostly cloudy with unseasonably cool high temperatures near 80 degrees.
A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect early Monday morning until Monday afternoon for areas already saturated from the Sunday morning storms.
A warm front lifts north on Tuesday increasing the storm threat. Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will impact the area by Wednesday.
