Mostly sunny Friday with highs in the 80s; summer temperatures return this weekend

Happy Friday! It's another lovely early summer day, but after a comfortable morning in the 50s it will be a bit warmer today than it was the past three days. We still expect plenty of sunshine through the day as temperatures climb into the lower-80s.

By the evening hours, you may detect an uptick in the humidity levels, which will continue to increase overnight. A bit more cloud cover will roll in tonight and Saturday will start with mostly cloudy skies that will gradually brighten.

Looking ahead to the weekend, our ‘spring break’ will be in the rear-view mirror as temperatures rise to the upper-80s to 90 degrees and humidity levels head for typical summer-time levels. A stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out over the weekend, and it looks like most of next week will be on the hot side.

