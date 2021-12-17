Mild Friday afternoon in the 60s with clouds and possible showers

It does not feel like a December morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to low-50s! Cloud cover and a mild southwest flow kept temperatures much warmer than average overnight.

It’s still mild Friday but not quite as warm or sunny as Thursday. Most of the region will see afternoon highs in the 50s.

Later in the evening scattered showers will develop and we can use every drop since it’s been abnormally dry.

Some showers will be around on Saturday and that should be our last day near 60. Sunday will feature falling temperatures and a chilly change back to a more typical December feel in the mid to upper 40s.

