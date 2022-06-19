Mild conditions continue across DC region Sunday, Monday; High heat returns Tuesday

The beautiful weather continues across the D.C. region Sunday, making it a perfect day to get outside to celebrate Father's Day and the Juneteenth Holiday.

Temperatures Sunday will feel spring-like throughout the day. Morning temperatures will start out in the high 50s and low 60s before highs top out in the 70s later Sunday. The day will also feature plenty of sunshine and no humidity, making it a perfect day to get outside!

Sunday overnight temperatures will dip back into the 50s. Conditions will remain dry and clear through the night.

The mild conditions will hang around the D.C. region through Monday, before high heat and humidity make their way back into the D.C. region Monday night into Tuesday.

The rest of the week will feature several hot days thanks to a heat dome returning over the area. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 80s throughout the week.