Magnitude 7.6 earthquake shakes Mexico

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck off the western coast of Mexico on Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey said it initially registered the strong earthquake about 25 miles southeast of La Placita de Morelos, Mexico, hitting just after 1 p.m. Central Time.

The earthquake was said to be felt as far inland as Mexico City.

Officials said a tsunami is not expected in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii or Alaska.

However, tsunami waves up to 10 feet above the tide level are possible along some coasts of Mexico while minor tidal shifts up to a foot are possible along the Pacific Ocean shores.

Mexico City had planned an earthquake drill Monday afternoon to mark the 37th anniversary of an 8.1 magnitude earthquake that devastated the capital, according to local reports .

Not far from where the earthquake originated is Tropical Storm Madeline in the eastern Pacific. The tropical storm's outer rain bands were forecast to produce several inches of rain off the Jalisco coast into Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read more of this story on FOX Weather.