Humid conditions ahead with high temps, scattered storms

Get ready for another sizzler today with temperatures in the low to mid-90s and plenty of humidity making it feel like 100.



Keep an eye on the sky and your FOX 5 Weather App anytime after 3 p.m. as scattered storms begin to bubble up across the area.

Any storms that form will likely have heavy rain and be slow movers.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlooked much of the region for the "Marginal Risk" of severe storms. That means that a few of the afternoon and evening storms may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts. The threat for storms should diminish after sunset.

Most of this week remains hot and humid with daily storm chances. Heat relief arrives by Sunday.