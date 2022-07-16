Hot, humid weekend across DC region with chances for pop-up storms

The weekend is off to hot and steamy start across the DMV, and we could see some pop-up storms throughout the afternoon Saturday.

It will feel like a sticky summer day outside thanks to the high humidity lingering across the D.C. region and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

The region could see a few isolated storms roll through Saturday afternoon.

The storms will move into area west of D.C. around 1 p.m. Saturday, before making their way into the greater D.C. area between 3 and 4 p.m.

Saturday afternoon won't be a wash-out as these storms will be isolated and could only impact parts of the area. As a result of the storms, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has put the D.C. region under a marginal risk for severe weather.

The storms will linger until about 7 p.m. before moving west away from the D.C. region.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the high 60s and low 70s, and it will be dry and clear night.

The D.C. area can expect more hot and potentially stormy weather Sunday, with temperatures getting back up into the mid to upper 80s and another chance coming for isolated afternoon storms.