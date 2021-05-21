Hot Friday with highs in the 80s; temperatures back in the 90s this weekend
WASHINGTON - Our first 90-degree day of 2021 is in the books as of yesterday when Reagan National hit 93 degrees. FOX 5's Sue Palka says today will be a few degrees 'cooler' with temperatures this afternoon expected to reach the mid-80s after a comfortable start this morning.
The humidity levels remain low as they were yesterday and no rain is expected.
Heading into this summer-like weekend it's even hotter as we expect to touch 90 or a few degrees above that on both Saturday and Sunday.
A break from the heat arrives Monday!
