Hot Friday with highs in the 80s; temperatures back in the 90s this weekend

Our first 90-degree day of 2021 is in the books as of yesterday when Reagan National hit 93 degrees. FOX 5's Sue Palka says today will be a few degrees 'cooler' with temperatures this afternoon expected to reach the mid-80s after a comfortable start this morning.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

The humidity levels remain low as they were yesterday and no rain is expected.

Heading into this summer-like weekend it's even hotter as we expect to touch 90 or a few degrees above that on both Saturday and Sunday.

A break from the heat arrives Monday!

S

tay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5