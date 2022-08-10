Heavy rains, flash flooding possible for Wednesday; humidity to decrease by weekend

Wednesday will start with sun and high humidity, feeling close to 100°, before storms start to fire during the afternoon.

Early guidance suggests that the greatest threat for the more widespread and stronger storms will be focused from D.C. to Richmond, then wrap around through southern Maryland and the northern neck of Virginia.

The potential is there for damaging winds, but minimal jet stream energy should keep the tornado threat very low.

Storms will likely be outflow driven in the relatively weak mid-level wind environment, meaning one storm will lead to the formation of another type of scenario, and they can quickly multiply in the afternoon instability.

More so than damaging winds though, the greater concern will be heavy rains and isolated flash flooding. Most of the region is under a marginal risk for severe weather from the National Weather Service, while under a higher (slight) risk for excessive rainfall. Precipitable water values exceeding 2"+ mean blinding downpour risks.

On Thursday, we finally say goodbye to humidity! A strong cold front will push through the region during the early part of the day.

Depending on timing we could see one more day near 90°, and the day will likely start humid with perhaps an isolated morning shower. But after the front passes, skies should clear out, and it will start feeling noticeably better in the humidity department by the second half of the day. We'll start a streak of very nice weather.