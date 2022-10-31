Halloween trick or treat forecast: Showers and clouds possible Monday afternoon, evening

Trick-or-treaters will need to keep an eye out for showers Monday when they hit the streets for Halloween fun.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson say unfortunately we'll see rain move into the D.C. region from the west by lunchtime. Clouds and showers are expected to increase as the night continues. Heavier scattered showers are possible later in the evening.

Claire says we could see thunderstorms during the overnight hours.

Mild temperatures in the 60s are expected Monday. Drier weather in the 70s Tuesday.