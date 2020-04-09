Gusty winds, possible severe storms Thursday as temperatures begin to drop toward weekend

We are beginning this Thursday the way we started Wednesday -- with a line of gusty showers and storms.

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says this line will move quickly through the metro area between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and will drop brief, heavy rain and will produce strong winds as it crosses from west to east.

We could also see some trailing scattered PM showers as a significant push of colder air arrives.

A wind advisory will be in effect for much of the area from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Winds may gust up to 50 mph behind the cold front. Please watch for falling branches and trees

This cold front is a game-changer and temperatures which should top out in the upper-60s to near 70 at noon will be dropping through the 60s all afternoon. Winds will be quite gusty out of the Northwest from 20-30 mph with gusts near 40.

Under clear skies, we get chilly tonight heading for the upper 30s N/W to near 40 in D.C.

