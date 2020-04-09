Expand / Collapse search

Gusty winds, possible severe storms Thursday as temperatures begin to drop toward weekend

Possible severe weather and gusty winds Thursday as we get ready for temperatures to cool down heading into the weekend.

WASHINGTON - We are beginning this Thursday the way we started Wednesday -- with a line of gusty showers and storms.

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says this line will move quickly through the metro area between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and will drop brief, heavy rain and will produce strong winds as it crosses from west to east.

We could also see some trailing scattered PM showers as a significant push of colder air arrives.

A wind advisory will be in effect for much of the area from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Winds may gust up to 50 mph behind the cold front. Please watch for falling branches and trees

This cold front is a game-changer and temperatures which should top out in the upper-60s to near 70 at noon will be dropping through the 60s all afternoon. Winds will be quite gusty out of the Northwest from 20-30 mph with gusts near 40.

Under clear skies, we get chilly tonight heading for the upper 30s N/W to near 40 in D.C.

