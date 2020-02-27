Gusty winds, cold temperatures in the 40s Thursday

The strong and severe storms that crossed the region late last night have moved out and we are now getting a big taste of the colder air and gusty winds they ushered in.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says the warm coat and layered look will be helpful Thursday as morning temperatures in the 30s will feel like they're in the 20s due to winds that will gust between 20 and 30 mph throughout the day.

Sue says we'll have plenty of sunshine through the day but afternoon high temperatures only top out in the upper 30s to mid-40s and will feel colder than that thanks to the biting wind.

It will be quite cold overnight with temperatures in the 20s and somewhat lighter breezes.

