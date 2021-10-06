Forecast today: Wednesday, October 6

We’re waking up to more fog, low clouds and areas of drizzle so extra time may be needed if the fog is dense in your neighborhood early this morning.

There could be isolated showers as well as the drizzle.

It will also be a cooler day overall with temperatures this afternoon topping out closer to the low to mid 70s. The airmass is still moist however and humidity is noticeable again.

There will still be a few showers around this afternoon but not a washout.

Drier days and a bit more sun ahead for Thursday and Friday.