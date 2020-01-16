Falling temperatures Thursday; snow, rain mix possible Saturday

Our *break* from winter cold will end in just a few hours! It's a deceptively sunny and comfortable start to the day with temperatures approaching the low 50s again by early afternoon.

However, it will be noticeably chillier before the evening commute begins, and the winds become quite gusty through the afternoon as well, says FOX 5’s Sure Palka.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Wind advisories are in place for counties along and near Interstate 81 where gusts could approach 45 mph. Closer to the Beltway gusts may be as high as 35 mph. That will bring wind chill temperatures in the 30s by evening.

Advertisement

We fall into the 20s overnight with even colder wind chill temperatures making Friday morning a winter wake up call.

We're still tracking a "messy mix" of snow, freezing rain and rain starting Saturday morning and continuing into the night. Keep your FOX 5 Weather App handy for updates!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5