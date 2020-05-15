Early summer feel Friday with highs in the upper-80s; late thunderstorm possible

We started this week with frost advisories and we finish it with beach weather!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

In fact you may have to pace yourself as it's going to feel like late June or early July as temperatures soar from the 60s this morning into the mid and upper-80s with plenty of sun. That is definitely hot for May with little time to acclimate. Friday night remains mild as well.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says heading into the weekend we are watching a front that looks to linger in the area bringing more seasonable temperatures with a chance for some showers or a storm, mainly on Sunday.

Advertisement

Looking ahead: The Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on an area near the Bahamas that may become a named tropical or subtropical system in the next few days. If it develops, it could travel up the Atlantic Coast bringing potentially unsettled weather next week.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5