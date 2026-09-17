The Brief A warm and humid Thursday with highs near 90 degrees and the chance for thunderstorms. A spotty shower is possible in the morning before storms develop after 5 p.m. and linger into the evening. The weekend starts mostly cloudy and cooler, with storm chances returning Sunday and a cloudy, showery week ahead.



A warm and humid Thursday across the Washington, D.C. region, with highs near 90 degrees and the chance for thunderstorms.

Humidity is already back in place, making conditions feel more like summer.

What we know:

A spotty shower is possible Thursday morning, though the storm threat should hold off until later in the afternoon and evening, mainly for the evening commute. Sunshine should break out around midday, helping temperatures climb quickly.

The best chance for storms arrives after 5 p.m., when a broken line of showers and thunderstorms could move through and linger into the evening. Clearing will be gradual on Friday and may take much of the day.

Thursday’s high is expected to reach 89 degrees, feeling warmer because of the humidity. Friday brings similar warmth, though conditions may be slightly less humid. Temperatures should settle into the mid‑ to upper‑80s to close out the workweek.

What's next:

The weekend starts mostly cloudy and a bit cooler, with storm chances returning Sunday. Next week looks cloudy and showery as fall - and Annie Mae’s birthday - arrive on Tuesday!

Thursday/Friday Weather Timeline

Thursday afternoon

Isolated showers early, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.; mostly sunny with a high near 89.

Thursday night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers through midnight.

Overnight

Mostly cloudy, gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 72.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Warm, humid Thursday with thunderstorms possible and highs near 90 degrees