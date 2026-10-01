The Brief A summer-like feel returns to Washington on Thursday as warm, humid conditions push temperatures into the mid-to-upper 80s. High pressure overhead will keep the region dry under a mix of sun and clouds throughout the daytime. An approaching cold front will bring a chance of showers late Friday into Saturday morning, clearing the way for cooler weather next week.



A summer-like feel returns to the Washington, D.C. area Thursday, bringing warm and humid conditions that will push afternoon temperatures into the mid-to-upper 80s.

High pressure overhead will keep the region dry under a mix of sun and clouds throughout the daytime. Warm conditions will peak Friday, with temperatures in the upper 80s across parts of the area.

An approaching cold front will bring a chance of showers late Friday into Saturday morning, though a weekend washout is not expected. Additional showers are possible Sunday, with the heaviest rainfall expected to stay south and east of the city.

The cold front will pass through the region by late Sunday, clearing the way for significantly cooler and drier weather early next week.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Warm, humid Thursday brings return of summer feel