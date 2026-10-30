The Brief Warm Friday highs near 74 degrees ahead of a cooler Halloween weekend across the region. A cold front arrives Saturday, lowering high temperatures to between the upper 50s and low 60s. Clocks turn back one hour as daylight saving time ends Sunday.



Sunny and warm with highs near 74 degrees will make Friday the warmest day of the week across the Washington, D.C. region, before a cold front drops temperatures for the Halloween weekend.

Dry conditions will continue through the weekend with cooler temperatures Saturday evening for trick-or-treating and other outdoor holiday activities.

Morning temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s will rise into the 70s by afternoon on Friday. Dry weather will continue across the region for most of next week.

A cold front arrives Saturday, lowering high temperatures to between the upper 50s and low 60s. High temperatures stay in the 60s for Sunday and Monday before rising back into the 70s for several days next week

Rain chances increase late next week, with wet weather likely Thursday and Friday.

And a reminder — daylight saving time ends Sunday at 2 a.m., meaning you should turn clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Standard time remains in effect until March 14, when clocks "spring forward" again.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Warm Friday ahead of cooler Halloween weekend as clocks 'fall back' Sunday