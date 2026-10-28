Persons of interest wanted for burglaries at Northwest DC church

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Persons of Interest in 1700 block of 11th Street, Northwest DC Church burglary

The Brief Three persons of interest are wanted in connection with two burglaries at a Northwest D.C. church. Police said the individuals forced their way into a church in the 1700 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The individuals were captured on surveillance camera.



D.C. police are asking for the community’s help to identify persons of interest who are accused of burglarizing a church in Northwest multiple times.

What we know:

Police said the persons of interest forced their way into the back door of a church in the 1700 block of 11th Street, Northwest on Wednesday, Sept. 30, around 10:15 p.m.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, around 6:40 p.m., one of the individuals from the previous burglary returned with two other people. While inside the church, the persons of interest took musical instruments, microphones and cameras before fleeing, police said.

The individuals were captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about their identities or whereabouts is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.