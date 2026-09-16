The Brief A sunny and warm Wednesday brings highs in the mid‑80s with low humidity. Dry weather continues as southerly winds return and temperatures rise. Thursday will be warmer and more humid with the best chance this week for storms.



A sunny and warm Wednesday for the Washington, D.C., region, with highs climbing into the mid‑80s and low humidity bringing the feeling of fall to the morning air.

What we know:

Temperatures will start cool enough that some may want an extra layer early, but conditions will warm steadily through the day. Dry weather continues for one more day as high pressure holds over the area before it skirts off the coastline.

Southerly winds will return, pushing temperatures higher and adding a touch more humidity, though sunshine will continue with highs in the mid‑80s. Thursday will be warmer and more humid, bringing back a summerlike feel and the best chance this week for storms.

A few breakout showers are possible Thursday morning, but the larger storm threat is expected after 3 p.m. as sunshine fuels possible afternoon and evening storms.

Friday is trending drier as conditions clear through the day, with clouds starting the weekend and a chance for storms returning by Sunday evening.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, warm Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s