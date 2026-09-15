The Brief A sunny, dry and warm Tuesday with highs near 80 degrees. Low humidity makes for a pleasant afternoon after a cool, fall‑like start. Shower and storm chances increase Thursday evening into Friday.



A sunny, dry and warm Tuesday for the Washington, D.C. region, with low humidity and highs near 80 degrees.

The day starts cool and fall‑like, so an extra layer may be needed early on. Conditions stay very dry throughout the day as high pressure settles in, setting up what could be one of the nicest days of the week.

Low humidity will make the afternoon feel pleasant following the cool start, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. It’s a great day for outdoor plans.

Humidity begins to build Wednesday along with a bit more warmth, though it shouldn’t be a major issue until later in the week. Today and Wednesday look dry, and Thursday stays mostly dry as well. Shower and storm chances increase Thursday evening into Friday, especially Friday afternoon, leading into a more unsettled weekend.

Friday may bring pop‑up storms, followed by clouds and showers Saturday that usher in cooler air. By Sunday, temperatures rebound into the upper 80s with a chance for showers and storms later in the day.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, dry and warm Tuesday