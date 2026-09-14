Man struck by vehicle in Fairfax County, hospitalized in life-threatening condition

A man was hospitalized in life‑threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Fairfax County.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. in the 6400 block of Lincolnia Road in the Lincolnia Heights area. Investigators say the driver remained on scene.

The road was closed overnight while detectives worked to determine the cause of the crash.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fairfax County Police.



