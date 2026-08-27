DC weather: Showers and thunderstorms bring severe threat Thursday

The Brief Storms bring severe threat to the region Thursday. Storm chances rise after midday and continue into the evening. Damaging winds and heavy downpours possible with a slight risk for severe weather.



Showers and thunderstorms will bring a severe threat to the Washington, D.C., region on Thursday, with storms capable of producing damaging winds and heavy rain.

What we know:

Storm chances build through the afternoon and evening, potentially affecting the commute as storms begin to pop up across the area. Early winds will pull in more humid air ahead of an approaching cold front, setting the stage for stronger storms later in the day.

Radar early Thursday showed only a few isolated showers north of D.C. and near the bay, but activity is expected to increase as the front slowly moves in from the Midwest. Most of the morning should stay dry, though not completely clear.

Storm chances rise after midday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing through the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Storms may linger through Thursday night as the front moves across the region.

A slight risk for severe weather remains Thursday, with damaging winds the main concern. Slow‑moving storms could also produce heavy downpours and localized flash flooding, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Highs reach nearly 87 degrees on Thursday.

Friday stays warm and humid but with lower storm chances. The weekend looks dry and pleasant, though temperatures begin to climb Sunday, with highs in the 90s for much of next week.

Severe Weather Timeline

Thursday afternoon

Isolated showers early, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.; some storms could be severe. High near 89.

Thursday night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., then scattered showers through 2 a.m.; a few storms may be severe. Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Low around 69.

Friday morning

Patchy fog before 8 a.m.; partly sunny with a high near 87.

Friday evening

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.