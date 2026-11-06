The Brief Rain showers and possible thunderstorms are expected across the DC region Friday. Cloud cover will begin breaking up Friday afternoon. Clear skies will continue into Sunday, with highs reaching near 63 degrees.



Rain showers and possible thunderstorms are expected across the Washington, D.C. region Friday, along with mild temperatures near 70 degrees.

Scattered morning showers moved across the area and along the Interstate 95 corridor ahead of the morning commute. The rain is expected to continue through the late morning hours before precipitation tapers off.

Cloud cover will begin breaking up Friday afternoon as afternoon high temperatures climb into the upper 60s and near 70 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to clear overnight, paving the way for sunny conditions Saturday with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

Clear skies will continue into Sunday, with highs reaching near 63 degrees.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Scattered showers, possible storms Friday with highs near 70 degrees